American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.47. 4,370,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,686. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.