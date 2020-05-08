American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after buying an additional 346,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.63.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $10.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.18. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

