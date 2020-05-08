American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

AWK stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

