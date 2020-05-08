Amon Market Capitalization Tops $450,074.01 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $450,074.01 and $215.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.02130274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00173263 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,332,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

