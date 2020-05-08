AmonD (AMON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,368.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $5,368.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One AmonD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD's total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. AmonD's official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD's official website is www.amond.cc.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitMart, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

