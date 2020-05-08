Analysts Anticipate Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after buying an additional 2,506,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,995,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,952,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 1,047,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 1,328,341.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after buying an additional 1,036,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.