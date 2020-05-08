Analysts Anticipate KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.25 Million

Equities analysts expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to post $264.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.50 million. KEMET posted sales of $355.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEM. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KEMET by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in KEMET by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in KEMET by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $27.05 on Friday. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

