Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report sales of $83.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. LivePerson reported sales of $70.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $351.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.40 million to $352.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $423.69 million, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $439.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $2,779,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.