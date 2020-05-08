Analysts Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 938.65% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $0.55 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

