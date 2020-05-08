Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $743.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post sales of $743.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $908.00 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $864.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

