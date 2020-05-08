Analysts Expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on PETQ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.92 million, a P/E ratio of -57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $602,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

