Analysts Expect Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 173 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Waterstone Financial stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,511. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $381.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after buying an additional 81,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 194,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

