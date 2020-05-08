Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aramark’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $25.95. 1,294,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.