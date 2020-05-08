Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.42.

ABX traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,810. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

