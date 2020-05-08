Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GTT Communications (GTT)

GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/8/2020 – GTT Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/6/2020 – GTT Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – GTT Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – GTT Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – GTT Communications was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/3/2020 – GTT Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – GTT Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – GTT Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GTT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 1,078,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.75. GTT Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

