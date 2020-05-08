Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National CineMedia (NCMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) recently:

5/7/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

5/6/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – National CineMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

5/4/2020 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/9/2020 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $8.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – National CineMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 653,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,720. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $231.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $421,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

