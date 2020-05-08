Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Village Farms International (VFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF):

5/4/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

5/3/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

4/25/2020 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

4/18/2020 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

4/2/2020 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $10.00.

3/30/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Village Farms International was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VFF opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $184.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

