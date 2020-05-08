Analysts Set Expectations for Catalent Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 55,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

