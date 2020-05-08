Analysts Set Expectations for Luther Burbank Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luther Burbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

LBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.21 on Friday. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

