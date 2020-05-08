Analysts Set Expectations for Repligen Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. 175,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,835. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $295,653.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,692.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

