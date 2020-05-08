Analyzing Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Modsys International (NASDAQ:MDSYF)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Modsys International (OTCMKTS:MDSYF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Modsys International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and Modsys International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $598.34 million 11.32 $262.73 million $3.77 26.46 Modsys International $10.98 million 1.93 -$12.18 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Modsys International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Technology and Modsys International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 3 4 0 2.57 Modsys International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology presently has a consensus target price of $124.14, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Modsys International.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Modsys International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 39.54% 60.52% 24.02% Modsys International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modsys International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Modsys International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Modsys International Company Profile

ModSys International Ltd. develops and markets enterprise legacy information technology (IT) modernization solutions and services worldwide. Its technologies and services allow businesses to migrate from their legacy mainframe and distributed IT infrastructures to modern environments and programming languages. The company's activities include the conversion of legacy mainframe applications written in COBOL, CA GEN, Natural, and PL/1 to Java and C# code; conversion of legacy databases, such as IDMS, ADABAS, VSAM, IMS, and ICL to SQL Server, Oracle, and DB2 environments; and selling data mirroring software that allows companies to integrate legacy databases with modern relational databases on a routine/ongoing basis enabling data share across an organization without migration. It also provides professional services comprising project management of migrations, understanding and mapping of the applications, testing, remediation, and ongoing monitoring and management of the environments. ModSys International Ltd. offers its modernization solutions directly to customers, as well as through its strategic partners, including system integrators and other software vendors. The company was formerly known as BluePhoenix Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to ModSys International Ltd. in January 2015. ModSys International Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

