ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $308.00 at Wedbush

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

ANSS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

ANSS traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.87. 271,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,948,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

