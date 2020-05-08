Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $891.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.80. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,125 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 436.4% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

