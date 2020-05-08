Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 1,618,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,482. The company has a quick ratio of 41.82, a current ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of ($182.71) million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.