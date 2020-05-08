Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Walmart worth $218,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $28,582,740. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.58. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

