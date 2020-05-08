Aperio Group LLC Purchases 82,349 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $89,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 20,186,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,781,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.