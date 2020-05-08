Aperio Group LLC Sells 29,419 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Mcdonald’s worth $102,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.23. 3,411,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,606. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.