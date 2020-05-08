Aperio Group LLC Sells 984,733 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984,733 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $106,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 45,174,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,920,928. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

