Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 99,078 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $93,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 8,130,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,500,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

