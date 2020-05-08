Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,469 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $83,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.73. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

