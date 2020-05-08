Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ARI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 115,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

