Apollo Currency Trading Down 3.7% This Week (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.19 million and $327,952.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001666 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

