Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 66,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,821,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $303.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

