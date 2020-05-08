Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,063,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,844 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,623,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,002. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

