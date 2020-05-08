Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report $900,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. Aptinyx posted sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $2.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 1,564.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. William Blair started coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

APTX stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $174.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

