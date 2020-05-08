ARbit Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One ARbit coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARbit has a market capitalization of $6,449.86 and $2.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARbit has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit Profile

ARbit (CRYPTO:ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

