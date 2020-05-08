ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.43.

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.53. 1,744,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.24. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.42 and a twelve month high of C$8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -69.13.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.20 million. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

