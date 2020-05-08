Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. 622,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,089. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $642.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,816 shares of company stock valued at $392,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

