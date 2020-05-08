Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Argo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Argo Group has a payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ARGO traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. 233,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. Argo Group has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $76.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ARGO shares. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Argo Group from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

