Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

Arista Networks stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,604. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total value of $389,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,070 shares of company stock worth $13,717,479 in the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

