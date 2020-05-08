Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Price Target Raised to $1.80

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFI. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of AFI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 216,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

