Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Hits $20,801.28

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $20,801.28 and approximately $1,308.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,942.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.91 or 0.02151540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.02638197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00482382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00646862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00072552 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00461192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,771,099 coins and its circulating supply is 4,726,556 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

