ArtByte (ABY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00489556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005310 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

