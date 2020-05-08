Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.99.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.