Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Million

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report $2.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $2.78 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $6.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 million to $14.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $129.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

ASND stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

