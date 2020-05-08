Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $3,104,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $10,485,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 556,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,011. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

