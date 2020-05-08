Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Astec Industries stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,255. The stock has a market cap of $855.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.21. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $283.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.37 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

