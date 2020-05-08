ATBCoin (ATB) Price Reaches $0.0008

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $35,259.69 and $25,658.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,947.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00630398 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011595 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

