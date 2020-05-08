Athabasca Oil’s (ATH) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.44.

ATH remained flat at $C$0.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.30.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$188.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post -0.2550944 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

