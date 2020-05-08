Atheios (ATH) Tops One Day Volume of $24.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 113.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 124.6% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $6,965.24 and $24.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

